CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.46% to 19,417.03

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.46 percent to 19,417.03

* Leading the index were Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd <WDO.TO​>, up 16.8%, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP​ BEP_u.TO, up 4.7%, and Shopify Inc​ SHOP.TO, higher by 3.9%.

* Lagging shares were Teck Resources Ltd​​ TECKb.TO, down 9.8%, First Quantum Minerals Ltd​ FM.TO, down 8.5%, and Hudbay Minerals Inc​ HBM.TO, lower by 6.3%.

* On the TSX 71 issues rose and 155 fell as a 0.5-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 13 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 271.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc ENB.TO, Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO and Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 3.86 points, or 3.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.42 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 3.22%, or $2.11, to $63.38 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 3%, or $2.06, to $66.65 O/R

* The TSX is up 11.4% for the year.

