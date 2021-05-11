CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.45% to 19,274.04

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.45 percent to 19,274.04

* Leading the index were Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc <AUP.TO​>, up 12.5%, Centerra Gold Inc​ CG.TO, up 12.5%, and AcuityAds Holdings Inc​ AT.TO, higher by 5.7%.

* Lagging shares were Aritzia Inc​​ ATZ.TO, down 4.5%, Methanex Corp​ MX.TO, down 3.7%, and Magna International Inc​ MG.TO, lower by 3.6%.

* On the TSX 65 issues rose and 159 fell as a 0.4-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 5 new highs and 3 new lows, with total volume of 268.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc ENB.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.51 points, or 1.2%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 2.48 points, or 0.7%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.82%, or $0.53, to $65.45 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.56%, or $0.38, to $68.7 O/R

* The TSX is up 10.6% for the year.

This summary was machine generated May 11 at 21:03 GMT.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.