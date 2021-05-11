US Markets
CG

CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.45% to 19,274.04

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.45 percent to 19,274.04. Leading the index were Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, up 12.5%, Centerra Gold, up 12.5%, and AcuityAds, higher by 5.7%.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.45 percent to 19,274.04

* Leading the index were Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc <AUP.TO​>, up 12.5%, Centerra Gold Inc​ CG.TO, up 12.5%, and AcuityAds Holdings Inc​ AT.TO, higher by 5.7%.

* Lagging shares were Aritzia Inc​​ ATZ.TO, down 4.5%, Methanex Corp​ MX.TO, down 3.7%, and Magna International Inc​ MG.TO, lower by 3.6%.

* On the TSX 65 issues rose and 159 fell as a 0.4-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 5 new highs and 3 new lows, with total volume of 268.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc ENB.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.51 points, or 1.2%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 2.48 points, or 0.7%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.82%, or $0.53, to $65.45 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.56%, or $0.38, to $68.7 O/R

* The TSX is up 10.6% for the year.

This summary was machine generated May 11 at 21:03 GMT.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CG AT MX MG ENB SU MFC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular