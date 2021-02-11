CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.45% to 18,373.81

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.45 percent to 18,373.81

* Leading the index were Inter Pipeline Ltd <IPL.TO​>, up 29.1%, Colliers International Group Inc​ CIGI.TO, up 11.7%, and Seven Generations Energy Ltd​ VII.TO, higher by 5.7%.

* Lagging shares were Aphria Inc​​ APHA.TO, down 36.5%, Aurora Cannabis Inc​ ACB.TO, down 22.7%, and Cronos Group Inc​ CRON.TO, lower by 22.0%.

* On the TSX 93 issues rose and 125 fell as a 0.7-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 13 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 203.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aphria Inc APHA.TO, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO and Inter Pipeline Ltd IPL.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.62 points, or 0.6%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.07 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.21%, or $0.71, to $57.97 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.98%, or $0.6, to $60.87 O/R

* The TSX is up 5.4% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.