CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.43% to 20,144.04

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.43 percent to 20,144.04

* Leading the index were Lightspeed POS Inc <LSPD.TO​>, up 7.5%, Shopify Inc​ SHOP.TO, up 7.2%, and Trillium Therapeutics Inc​ TRIL.TO, higher by 5.4%.

* Lagging shares were Yamana Gold Inc​​ YRI.TO, down 7.8%, Alamos Gold Inc​ AGI.TO, down 7.4%, and Seabridge Gold Inc​ SEA.TO, lower by 7.3%.

* On the TSX 78 issues rose and 148 fell as a 0.5-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 20 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 270.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp AQN.TO and Enbridge Inc ENB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 6.28 points, or 4.4%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 2.58 points, or 0.7%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.51%, or $1.09, to $71.06 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.76%, or $1.31, to $73.08 O/R

* The TSX is up 15.5% for the year.

This summary was machine generated June 17 at 21:03.

