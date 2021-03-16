CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.43% to 18,874.01

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.43 percent to 18,874.01

* Leading the index were Rogers Communications Inc <RCIb.TO​>, up 5.7%, Kinaxis Inc​ KXS.TO, up 5.3%, and Morneau Shepell Inc​ MSI.TO, higher by 2.8%.

* Lagging shares were Aphria Inc​​ APHA.TO, down 9.3%, Aurora Cannabis Inc​ ACB.TO, down 6.8%, and First Quantum Minerals Ltd​ FM.TO, lower by 6.1%.

* On the TSX 96 issues rose and 118 fell as a 0.8-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 19 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 264.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO, Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 4.00 points, or 3.2%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.33 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.69%, or $0.45, to $64.94 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.49%, or $0.34, to $68.54 O/R

* The TSX is up 8.3% for the year.

