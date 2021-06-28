CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.42% to 20,145.25

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.42 percent to 20,145.25

* Leading the index were BlackBerry Ltd <BB.TO​>, up 6.0%, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP​ BEP_u.TO, up 4.4%, and Ballard Power Systems Inc​ BLDP.TO, higher by 3.6%.

* Lagging shares were Sandstorm Gold Ltd​​ SSL.TO, down 7.4%, Enerplus Corp​ ERF.TO, down 6.2%, and Trillium Therapeutics Inc​ TRIL.TO, lower by 5.5%.

* On the TSX 79 issues rose and 149 fell as a 0.5-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 13 new highs and 6 new lows, with total volume of 179.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Tc Energy Corp TRP.TO, Bank Of Nova Scotia BNS.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 4.42 points, or 3.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 2.55 points, or 0.7%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.73%, or $1.28, to $72.77 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 2.06%, or $1.57, to $74.61 O/R

* The TSX is up 15.6% for the year.

This summary was machine generated June 28 at 21:03.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.