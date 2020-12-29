US Markets
CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.41% to 17,551.26

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.41 percent to 17,551.26

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.41 percent to 17,551.26

* Leading the index were TransAlta Renewables Inc <RNW.TO​>, up 5.9%, Silvercrest Metals Inc​ SIL.TO, up 3.8%, and OceanaGold Corp​ OGC.TO, higher by 3.8%.

* Lagging shares were Ballard Power Systems Inc​​ BLDP.TO, down 6.2%, Aurora Cannabis Inc​ ACB.TO, down 6.2%, and Canopy Growth Corp​ WEED.TO, lower by 5.6%.

* On the TSX 87 issues rose and 128 fell as a 0.7-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 9 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 128.2 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Blackberry Ltd BB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.27 points, or 0.3%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.92 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.76%, or $0.36, to $47.98 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.37%, or $0.19, to $51.05 O/R

* The TSX is up 2.9% for the year.

