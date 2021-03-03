CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.4% to 18,347.23

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.40 percent to 18,347.23

* Leading the index were Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc <ZZZ.TO​>, up 10.4%, Laurentian Bank of Canada​ LB.TO, up 10.3%, and Spin Master Corp​ TOY.TO, higher by 8%.

* Lagging shares were Ballard Power Systems Inc​​ BLDP.TO, down 8.7%, MAG Silver Corp​ MAG.TO, down 6.5%, and Shopify Inc​ SHOP.TO, lower by 6.3%.

* On the TSX 108 issues rose and 109 fell as a 1-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 19 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 194.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO and Air Canada AC.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 2.61 points, or 2.3%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.31 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 2.53%, or $1.51, to $61.26 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 2.2%, or $1.38, to $64.08 O/R

* The TSX is up 5.2% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.