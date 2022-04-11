CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.39% to 21,789.41

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.39 percent to 21,789.41

* Leading the index were OceanaGold Corp <OGC.TO​>, up 3.1%, Shopify Inc​ SHOP.TO, up 3%, and Aurora Cannabis Inc​ ACB.TO, higher by 2.3%.

* Lagging shares were Boralex Inc​​ BLX.TO, down 6.6%, Ero Copper Corp​ ERO.TO, down 6.6%, and MTY Food Group Inc​ MTY.TO, lower by 6.3%.

* On the TSX 88 issues rose and 144 fell as a 0.6-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 19 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 164.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO, Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 5.43 points, or 2.3%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.27 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 3.43%, or $3.37, to $94.89 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 3.62%, or $3.72, to $99.06 O/R

* The TSX is up 2.7% for the year.

This summary was machine generated April 11 at 20:03.

