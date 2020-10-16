CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.38% to 16,438.75
* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.38 percent to 16,438.75
* Leading the index were Aritzia Inc <ATZ.TO>, up 3.4%, Corus Entertainment Inc CJRb.TO, up 3.1%, and Home Capital Group Inc HCG.TO, higher by 3%.
* Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, down 6.5%, Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO, down 4.7%, and Eldorado Gold Corp ELD.TO, lower by 4.5%.
* On the TSX 83 issues rose and 135 fell as a 0.6-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 10 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 176.9 million shares.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-dominion Bank TD.TO, Blackberry Ltd BB.TO and Enbridge Inc ENB.TO.
* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.08 points, or 1.6%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.21 points, or 0.1%.
* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.44%, or $0.18, to $40.78 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.81%, or $0.35, to $42.81 O/R
* The TSX is off 3.7% for the year.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.