CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.38% to 16,438.75

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.38 percent to 16,438.75

* Leading the index were Aritzia Inc <ATZ.TO​>, up 3.4%, Corus Entertainment Inc​ CJRb.TO, up 3.1%, and Home Capital Group Inc​ HCG.TO, higher by 3%.

* Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc​​ ACB.TO, down 6.5%, Cenovus Energy Inc​ CVE.TO, down 4.7%, and Eldorado Gold Corp​ ELD.TO, lower by 4.5%.

* On the TSX 83 issues rose and 135 fell as a 0.6-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 10 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 176.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-dominion Bank TD.TO, Blackberry Ltd BB.TO and Enbridge Inc ENB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.08 points, or 1.6%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.21 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.44%, or $0.18, to $40.78 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.81%, or $0.35, to $42.81 O/R

* The TSX is off 3.7% for the year.

