CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.37% to 17,574.29

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.37 percent to 17,574.29

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.37 percent to 17,574.29

* Leading the index were Whitecap Resources Inc <WCP.TO​>, up 4.8%, Linamar Corp​ LNR.TO, up 4.7%, and George Weston Ltd​ WN.TO, higher by 3.8%.

* Lagging shares were Trillium Therapeutics Inc​​ TRIL.TO, down 11.4%, Ballard Power Systems Inc​ BLDP.TO, down 6.8%, and Aurora Cannabis Inc​ ACB.TO, lower by 6.5%.

* On the TSX 78 issues rose and 141 fell as a 0.6-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 11 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 199.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Air Canada AC.TO and Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.35 points, or 0.4%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.34 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.02%, or $0.01, to $45.61 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.23%, or $0.11, to $48.95 O/R

* The TSX is up 3% for the year.

