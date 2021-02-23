US Markets
CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.36% to 18,349.67

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.36 percent to 18,349.67

* Leading the index were Thomson Reuters Corp <TRI.TO​>, up 10.8%, Equitable Group Inc​ EQB.TO, up 9.9%, and Enerplus Corp​ ERF.TO, higher by 4.7%.

* Lagging shares were Trillium Therapeutics Inc​​ TRIL.TO, down 7.3%, Lightspeed POS Inc​ LSPD.TO, down 6.8%, and Aphria Inc​ APHA.TO, lower by 6.7%.

* On the TSX 76 issues rose and 142 fell as a 0.5-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 12 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 222.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Aphria Inc APHA.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.18 points, or 1.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 3.24 points, or 1.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.45%, or $0.28, to $61.98 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.8%, or $0.52, to $65.76 O/R

* The TSX is up 5.3% for the year.

