CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.36% to 16,020.94

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.36 percent to 16,020.94

* Leading the index were Colliers International Group Inc <CIGI.TO​>, up 12.0%, Husky Energy Inc​ HSE.TO, up 7.3%, and Cenovus Energy Inc​ CVE.TO, higher by 6.7%.

* Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc​​ ACB.TO, down 9.5%, Teck Resources Ltd​ TECKb.TO, down 5.8%, and Maple Leaf Foods Inc​ MFI.TO, lower by 4.7%.

* On the TSX 100 issues rose and 121 fell as a 0.8-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There was 1 new high and no new lows, with total volume of 188.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO, Royal Bank Of Canada RY.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.08 points, or 0.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 4.49 points, or 1.7%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.96%, or $0.37, to $38.93 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.49%, or $0.2, to $40.66 O/R

* The TSX is off 6.1% for the year.

