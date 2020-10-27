US Markets
CVE

CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.36% to 16,020.94

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Leading the index were Colliers International Group Inc, up 12.0%, Husky Energy Inc​ HSE.TO, up 7.3%, and Cenovus Energy Inc​, higher by 6.7%.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.36 percent to 16,020.94

* Leading the index were Colliers International Group Inc <CIGI.TO​>, up 12.0%, Husky Energy Inc​ HSE.TO, up 7.3%, and Cenovus Energy Inc​ CVE.TO, higher by 6.7%.

* Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc​​ ACB.TO, down 9.5%, Teck Resources Ltd​ TECKb.TO, down 5.8%, and Maple Leaf Foods Inc​ MFI.TO, lower by 4.7%.

* On the TSX 100 issues rose and 121 fell as a 0.8-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There was 1 new high and no new lows, with total volume of 188.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO, Royal Bank Of Canada RY.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.08 points, or 0.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 4.49 points, or 1.7%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.96%, or $0.37, to $38.93 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.49%, or $0.2, to $40.66 O/R

* The TSX is off 6.1% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVE ACB RY SU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular