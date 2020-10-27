CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.36% to 16,020.94
* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.36 percent to 16,020.94
* Leading the index were Colliers International Group Inc <CIGI.TO>, up 12.0%, Husky Energy Inc HSE.TO, up 7.3%, and Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO, higher by 6.7%.
* Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, down 9.5%, Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO, down 5.8%, and Maple Leaf Foods Inc MFI.TO, lower by 4.7%.
* On the TSX 100 issues rose and 121 fell as a 0.8-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There was 1 new high and no new lows, with total volume of 188.8 million shares.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO, Royal Bank Of Canada RY.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.
* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.08 points, or 0.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 4.49 points, or 1.7%.
* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.96%, or $0.37, to $38.93 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.49%, or $0.2, to $40.66 O/R
* The TSX is off 6.1% for the year.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Wall Street Slumps on Rising Virus Cases, Fading Stimulus Hopes
- Tesla analysts hope for Musk sign on 2020 delivery goal during third-quarter call
- EARNINGS-Tesla cracks revenue record and beats estimates, shares take off
- EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real falls on weak consumer confidence; Latam FX logs weekly gains