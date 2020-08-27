US Markets
CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.35% to 16,731.49

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.35 percent to 16,731.49

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.35 percent to 16,731.49 * Leading the index were Tricon Residential Inc , up 10.1%, Altus Group Ltd (Ontario)​ , up 9.4%, and Cineplex Inc​ , higher by 6.5%. * Lagging shares were Real Matters Inc​​ , down 5.1%, Yamana Gold Inc​ , down 4.7%, and Centerra Gold Inc​ , lower by 4.2%. * On the TSX 92 issues rose and 127 fell as a 0.7-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 6 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 188.3 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Air Canada , Manulife Financial Corp and Suncor Energy Inc . * The TSX's energy group rose 0.05 points, or 0.1%, while the financials sector climbed 1.86 points, or 0.7%. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.85%, or $0.37, to $43.02 a barrel. Brent crude fell 1.18%, or $0.54, to $45.1 [O/R] * The TSX is off 1.9% for the year. Keywords: CANADA STOCKS/

