CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.34% to 17,534.22

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.34 percent to 17,534.22

* Leading the index were Transcontinental Inc <TCLa.TO​>, up 9.6%, Cameco Corp​ CCO.TO, up 7.3%, and Whitecap Resources Inc​ WCP.TO, higher by 5.3%.

* Lagging shares were Ero Copper Corp​​ ERO.TO, down 3.9%, Colliers International Group Inc​ CIGI.TO, down 3.7%, and Hudbay Minerals Inc​ HBM.TO, lower by 3.5%.

* On the TSX 96 issues rose and 121 fell as a 0.8-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 10 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 149.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO, Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.06 points, or 0.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.20 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.38%, or $0.18, to $46.6 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.48%, or $0.24, to $50.01 O/R

* The TSX is up 2.8% for the year.

