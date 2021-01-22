CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.33% to 17,857.81

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.33 percent to 17,857.81

* Leading the index were BlackBerry Ltd <BB.TO​>, up 10.0%, Ballard Power Systems Inc​ BLDP.TO, up 4.8%, and First Majestic Silver Corp​ FR.TO, higher by 4.2%.

* Lagging shares were Vermilion Energy Inc​​ VET.TO, down 5.2%, Crescent Point Energy Corp​ CPG.TO, down 4.3%, and Aurora Cannabis Inc​ ACB.TO, lower by 3.9%.

* On the TSX 70 issues rose and 149 fell as a 0.5-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 2 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 147.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry Ltd BB.TO, Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO and Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.92 points, or 2.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 2.21 points, or 0.7%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 2.01%, or $1.07, to $52.06 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.6%, or $0.9, to $55.2 O/R

* The TSX is up 2.4% for the year.

