CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.32% to 20,002.27

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.32 percent to 20,002.27

* Leading the index were Transcontinental Inc <TCLa.TO​>, up 7.9%, Tilray Inc​ TLRY.TO, up 6.1%, and Canfor Corp​ CFP.TO, higher by 5.1%.

* Lagging shares were Denison Mines Corp​​ DML.TO, down 5.9%, Lithium Americas Corp​ LAC.TO, down 4.4%, and BlackBerry Ltd​ BB.TO, lower by 4.2%.

* On the TSX 101 issues rose and 123 fell as a 0.8-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 16 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 216.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry Ltd BB.TO, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.20 points, or 0.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 2.21 points, or 0.6%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.43%, or $0.3, to $69.75 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.29%, or $0.21, to $72.01 O/R

* The TSX is up 14.7% for the year.

