CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.31% to 16,510.83

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.31 percent to 16,510.83

* Leading the index were BlackBerry Ltd <BB.TO​>, up 8.8%, Aphria Inc​ APHA.TO, up 6.2%, and Eldorado Gold Corp​ ELD.TO, higher by 5.5%.

* Lagging shares were Enerplus Corp​​ ERF.TO, down 5.6%, Parex Resources Inc​ PXT.TO, down 5.1%, and Aurora Cannabis Inc​ ACB.TO, lower by 4.9%.

* On the TSX 73 issues rose and 150 fell as a 0.5-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 11 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 221.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-dominion Bank TD.TO, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO and Aphria Inc APHA.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.94 points, or 1.4%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 2.81 points, or 1.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.9%, or $0.75, to $40.18 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.75%, or $0.73, to $42.45 O/R

* The TSX is off 3.2% for the year.

    Most Popular