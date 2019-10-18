US Markets

CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.30% to 16,377.12

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.30 percent to 16,377.12.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.30 percent to 16,377.12

* Leading the index were Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO, up 5.9%, Enerflex Ltd EFX.TO, up 3.7%, and Hudbay Minerals Inc HBM.TO, higher by 3.5%.

* Lagging shares were Gildan Activewear Inc GIL.TO, down 25.1%, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, down 5.6%, and Hexo Corp HEXO.TO, lower by 5.5%.

* On the TSX 87 issues rose and 140 fell as a 0.6-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 3 new highs and 9 new lows, with total volume of 166.2 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Gildan Activewear Inc GIL.TO and Encana Corp ECA.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.43 points, or 1.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.59 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.33%, or $0.18, to $53.75 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1% , or $0.6, to $59.31 O/R

* The TSX is up 14.3% for the year.

((Reuters Messaging:))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular