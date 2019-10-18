CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.30% to 16,377.12

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.30 percent to 16,377.12

* Leading the index were Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO, up 5.9%, Enerflex Ltd EFX.TO, up 3.7%, and Hudbay Minerals Inc HBM.TO, higher by 3.5%.

* Lagging shares were Gildan Activewear Inc GIL.TO, down 25.1%, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, down 5.6%, and Hexo Corp HEXO.TO, lower by 5.5%.

* On the TSX 87 issues rose and 140 fell as a 0.6-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 3 new highs and 9 new lows, with total volume of 166.2 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Gildan Activewear Inc GIL.TO and Encana Corp ECA.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.43 points, or 1.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.59 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.33%, or $0.18, to $53.75 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1% , or $0.6, to $59.31 O/R

* The TSX is up 14.3% for the year.

