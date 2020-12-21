CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.3% to 17,481.29
* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.30 percent to 17,481.29
* Leading the index were Great Canadian Gaming Corp <GC.TO>, up 17.1%, Silvercrest Metals Inc SIL.TO, up 6.4%, and Kinaxis Inc KXS.TO, higher by 6.3%.
* Lagging shares were Vermilion Energy Inc VET.TO, down 7.5%, Enerplus Corp ERF.TO, down 7.2%, and MEG Energy Corp MEG.TO, lower by 6.7%.
* On the TSX 77 issues rose and 143 fell as a 0.5-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 5 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 162.5 million shares.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Air Canada AC.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO.
* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 2.58 points, or 2.8%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.98 points, or 0.3%.
* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 2.67%, or $1.31, to $47.79 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 2.89%, or $1.51, to $50.75 O/R
* The TSX is up 2.4% for the year.
