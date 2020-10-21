CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.26% to 16,230.23

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.26 percent to 16,230.23

* Leading the index were Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.TO​>, up 7.6%, Element Fleet Management Corp​ EFN.TO, up 7.5%, and Hudbay Minerals Inc​ HBM.TO, higher by 6.6%.

* Lagging shares were Ballard Power Systems Inc​​ BLDP.TO, down 6.5%, Canadian National Railway Co​ CNR.TO, down 6.1%, and MEG Energy Corp​ MEG.TO, lower by 3.7%.

* On the TSX 139 issues rose and 82 fell as a 1.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 5 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 188.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc ENB.TO, Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.43 points, or 2.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.38 points, or 0.5%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 4.08%, or $1.7, to $40 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 3.31%, or $1.43, to $41.73 O/R

* The TSX is off 4.9% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.