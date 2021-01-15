CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.24% to 17,915.34

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.24 percent to 17,915.34

* Leading the index were BlackBerry Ltd <BB.TO​>, up 9.3%, BRP Inc​ DOO.TO, up 5.9%, and Cogeco Communications Inc​ CCA.TO, higher by 5.3%.

* Lagging shares were Ballard Power Systems Inc​​ BLDP.TO, down 10.0%, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc​ FVI.TO, down 7.7%, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc​ AUP.TO, lower by 7.0%.

* On the TSX 92 issues rose and 127 fell as a 0.7-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 6 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 198.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry Ltd BB.TO, Aphria Inc APHA.TO and Alimentation Couche-tard Inc ATDb.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 3.93 points, or 3.8%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.74 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 2.61%, or $1.4, to $52.17 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 2.62%, or $1.48, to $54.94 O/R

* The TSX is up 2.8% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.