CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.23% to 17,945.15

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.23 percent to 17,945.15

* Leading the index were Bausch Health Companies Inc <BHC.TO​>, up 9.6%, Cronos Group Inc​ CRON.TO, up 9%, and Lightspeed POS Inc​ LSPD.TO, higher by 7.9%.

* Lagging shares were Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc​​ ATDb.TO, down 10.5%, Pan American Silver Corp​ PAAS.TO, down 5.6%, and Methanex Corp​ MX.TO, lower by 5.0%.

* On the TSX 74 issues rose and 146 fell as a 0.5-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 8 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 189.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Alimentation Couche-tard Inc ATDb.TO, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO and Aphria Inc APHA.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.23 points, or 1.2%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.52 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.62%, or $0.33, to $52.88 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.97%, or $0.55, to $56.03 O/R

* The TSX is up 2.9% for the year.

