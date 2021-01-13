US Markets
CRON

CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.23% to 17,945.15

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.23 percent to 17,945.15

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.23 percent to 17,945.15

* Leading the index were Bausch Health Companies Inc <BHC.TO​>, up 9.6%, Cronos Group Inc​ CRON.TO, up 9%, and Lightspeed POS Inc​ LSPD.TO, higher by 7.9%.

* Lagging shares were Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc​​ ATDb.TO, down 10.5%, Pan American Silver Corp​ PAAS.TO, down 5.6%, and Methanex Corp​ MX.TO, lower by 5.0%.

* On the TSX 74 issues rose and 146 fell as a 0.5-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 8 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 189.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Alimentation Couche-tard Inc ATDb.TO, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO and Aphria Inc APHA.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.23 points, or 1.2%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.52 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.62%, or $0.33, to $52.88 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.97%, or $0.55, to $56.03 O/R

* The TSX is up 2.9% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CRON LSPD PAAS MX ACB APHA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular