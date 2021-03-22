CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.21% to 18,815.13

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.21 percent to 18,815.13

* Leading the index were Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd <TRQ.TO​>, up 5.8%, Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd​ WDO.TO, up 4.3%, and Westshore Terminals Investment Corp​ WTE.TO, higher by 3.7%.

* Lagging shares were Cascades Inc​​ CAS.TO, down 8.0%, Village Farms International Inc​ VFF.TO, down 7.1%, and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd​ CP.TO, lower by 5.4%.

* On the TSX 107 issues rose and 122 fell as a 0.9-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 7 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 211.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO and Tc Energy Corp TRP.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 2.21 points, or 1.9%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.39 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.08%, or $0.05, to $61.47 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.46%, or $0.3, to $64.23 O/R

* The TSX is up 7.9% for the year.

