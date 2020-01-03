US Markets

CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.20% to 17,066.12

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.20 percent to 17,066.12

* Leading the index were MEG Energy Corp MEG.TO, up 3.9%, Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO, up 3.5%, and ARC Resources Ltd ARX.TO, higher by 2.8%.

* Lagging shares were First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO, down 6.1%, Hudbay Minerals Inc HBM.TO, down 5.2%, and Hexo Corp HEXO.TO, lower by 4.4%.

* On the TSX 108 issues rose and 120 fell as a 0.9-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 9 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 185.2 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO and Encana Corp ECA.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.13 points, or 0.8%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.62 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 2.94%, or $1.8, to $62.98 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 3.53% , or $2.34, to $68.59 O/R

* The TSX is flat for the year.

