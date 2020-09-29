US Markets
CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.19% to 16,211.52

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.19 percent to 16,211.52

* Leading the index were MAG Silver Corp <MAG.TO​>, up 8.9%, Kinaxis Inc​ KXS.TO, up 6.2%, and Shopify Inc​ SHOP.TO, higher by 6%.

* Lagging shares were Crescent Point Energy Corp​​ CPG.TO, down 6.4%, Vermilion Energy Inc​ VET.TO, down 6.2%, and Cenovus Energy Inc​ CVE.TO, lower by 5.6%.

* On the TSX 98 issues rose and 122 fell as a 0.8-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 6 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 169.2 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bank Of Nova Scotia BNS.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Lundin Mining Corp LUN.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 2.92 points, or 4.3%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 3.83 points, or 1.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 3.67%, or $1.49, to $39.11 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 3.75%, or $1.59, to $40.84 O/R

* The TSX is off 5% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

