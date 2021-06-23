US Markets
CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.18% to 20,164.39

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.18 percent to 20,164.39

* Leading the index were Ivanhoe Mines Ltd <IVN.TO​>, up 5.5%, Lithium Americas Corp​ LAC.TO, up 5.1%, and Winpak Ltd​ WPK.TO, higher by 4.9%.

* Lagging shares were Equinox Gold Corp​​ EQX.TO, down 6.3%, Empire Company Ltd​ EMPa.TO, down 5.5%, and Granite Real Estate Investment Trust​ GRT_u.TO, lower by 3.2%.

* On the TSX 96 issues rose and 134 fell as a 0.7-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 20 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 199.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Power Corporation Of Canada POW.TO and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp AQN.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.55 points, or 0.4%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.28 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.59%, or $0.43, to $73.28 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.76%, or $0.57, to $75.38 O/R

* The TSX is up 15.7% for the year.

This summary was machine generated June 23 at 21:03.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

