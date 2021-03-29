CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.18% to 18,719.22

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.18 percent to 18,719.22

* Leading the index were BRP Inc <DOO.TO​>, up 3.7%, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc​ ATDb.TO, up 3.7%, and George Weston Ltd​ WN.TO, higher by 3.7%.

* Lagging shares were Westport Fuel Systems Inc​​ WPRT.TO, down 8.4%, Ballard Power Systems Inc​ BLDP.TO, down 6.3%, and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc​ FVI.TO, lower by 5.8%.

* On the TSX 70 issues rose and 157 fell as a 0.4-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 14 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 236.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Tc Energy Corp TRP.TO, Power Corporation Of Canada POW.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.15 points, or 1.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.61 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.05%, or $0.64, to $61.61 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.77%, or $0.5, to $65.07 O/R

* The TSX is up 7.4% for the year.

