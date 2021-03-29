US Markets
WPRT

CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.18% to 18,719.22

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.18 percent to 18,719.22

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.18 percent to 18,719.22

* Leading the index were BRP Inc <DOO.TO​>, up 3.7%, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc​ ATDb.TO, up 3.7%, and George Weston Ltd​ WN.TO, higher by 3.7%.

* Lagging shares were Westport Fuel Systems Inc​​ WPRT.TO, down 8.4%, Ballard Power Systems Inc​ BLDP.TO, down 6.3%, and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc​ FVI.TO, lower by 5.8%.

* On the TSX 70 issues rose and 157 fell as a 0.4-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 14 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 236.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Tc Energy Corp TRP.TO, Power Corporation Of Canada POW.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.15 points, or 1.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.61 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.05%, or $0.64, to $61.61 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.77%, or $0.5, to $65.07 O/R

* The TSX is up 7.4% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WPRT BLDP TRP POW SU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular