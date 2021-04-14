CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.17% to 19,171.66

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.17 percent to 19,171.66

* Leading the index were MEG Energy Corp <MEG.TO​>, up 10.0%, Teck Resources Ltd​ TECKb.TO, up 9.5%, and Whitecap Resources Inc​ WCP.TO, higher by 9%.

* Lagging shares were OrganiGram Holdings Inc​​ OGI.TO, down 11.0%, Shopify Inc​ SHOP.TO, down 5.1%, and First Majestic Silver Corp​ FR.TO, lower by 4.2%.

* On the TSX 85 issues rose and 141 fell as a 0.6-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 24 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 205.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Royal Bank Of Canada RY.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 4.61 points, or 4.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.21 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 4.27%, or $2.57, to $62.75 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 4.05%, or $2.58, to $66.25 O/R

* The TSX is up 10% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.