CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.15% to 19,941.39

Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.15 percent to 19,941.39. Leading the index were Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, up 6.1%, Descartes Systems Group Inc​ , up 6%, and BlackBerry Ltd​ , higher by 4.8%.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.15 percent to 19,941.39

* Leading the index were Canaccord Genuity Group Inc <CF.TO​>, up 6.1%, Descartes Systems Group Inc​ DSG.TO, up 6%, and BlackBerry Ltd​ BB.TO, higher by 4.8%.

* Lagging shares were Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc​​ AUP.TO, down 7.1%, Real Matters Inc​ REAL.TO, down 6.7%, and Saputo Inc​ SAP.TO, lower by 6.5%.

* On the TSX 94 issues rose and 133 fell as a 0.7-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 13 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 250.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry Ltd BB.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Great-west Lifeco Inc GWO.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.04 points, or 0.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.60 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.15%, or $0.1, to $68.93 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 were flat%, or $0, to $71.35 O/R

* The TSX is up 14.4% for the year.

This summary was machine generated June 3 at 21:24 GMT.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

