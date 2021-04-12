CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.14% to 19,201.28

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.14 percent to 19,201.28

* Leading the index were Stantec Inc <STN.TO​>, up 3.4%, Imperial Oil Ltd​ IMO.TO, up 3.3%, and Corus Entertainment Inc​ CJRb.TO, higher by 2.9%.

* Lagging shares were Aphria Inc​​ APHA.TO, down 14.2%, Village Farms International Inc​ VFF.TO, down 9.9%, and Aurora Cannabis Inc​ ACB.TO, lower by 9.4%.

* On the TSX 91 issues rose and 134 fell as a 0.7-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 24 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 228.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-dominion Bank TD.TO, Royal Bank Of Canada RY.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.32 points, or 0.3%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 2.46 points, or 0.7%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.52%, or $0.31, to $59.63 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.4%, or $0.25, to $63.2 O/R

* The TSX is up 10.1% for the year.

