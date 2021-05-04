US Markets
CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.13% to 19,188.03

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.13 percent to 19,188.03. The TSX is up 10.1% for the year.

* Leading the index were Colliers International Group Inc <CIGI.TO​>, up 5.7%, West Fraser Timber Co Ltd​ WFG.TO, up 4.9%, and Teck Resources Ltd​ TECKb.TO, higher by 4.6%.

* Lagging shares were Ballard Power Systems Inc​​ BLDP.TO, down 19.5%, Bausch Health Companies Inc​ BHC.TO, down 10.7%, and Iamgold Corp​ IMG.TO, lower by 8.6%.

* On the TSX 66 issues rose and 161 fell as a 0.4-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 26 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 227.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Aphria Inc APHA.TO and Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.74 points, or 0.6%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.62 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 2.57%, or $1.66, to $66.15 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 2.69%, or $1.82, to $69.38 O/R

This summary was machine generated May 4 at 21:03 GMT.

