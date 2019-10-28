CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.10% to 16,387.53

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.10 percent to 16,387.53

* Leading the index were Celestica Inc CLS.TO, up 8.3%, Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.TO, up 5.5%, and Methanex Corp MX.TO, higher by 5.3%.

* Lagging shares were Aphria Inc APHA.TO, down 5.4%, Pan American Silver Corp PAAS.TO, down 4.3%, and Parex Resources Inc PAAS.TO, lower by 4.3%.

* On the TSX 97 issues rose and 133 fell as a 0.7-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 6 new highs and 3 new lows, with total volume of 161.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp ECA.TO, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO and Yamana Gold Inc YRI.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.17 points, or 0.9%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.86 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.48%, or $0.84, to $55.82 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.66% , or $0.41, to $61.61 O/R

* The TSX is up 14.4% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.