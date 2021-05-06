US Markets
CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.1% to 19,290.98

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.10 percent to 19,290.98. The TSX is up 10.7% for the year.

* Leading the index were Endeavour Silver Corp <EDR.TO​>, up 10.0%, ARC Resources Ltd​ ARX.TO, up 8.5%, and SSR Mining Inc​ SSRM.TO, higher by 8.1%.

* Lagging shares were Lithium Americas Corp​​ LAC.TO, down 9.0%, Trillium Therapeutics Inc​ TRIL.TO, down 7.8%, and AcuityAds Holdings Inc​ AT.TO, lower by 7.6%.

* On the TSX 125 issues rose and 102 fell as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 25 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 244.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc ENB.TO, Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO and Arc Resources Ltd ARX.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.19 points, or 1.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.56 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.17%, or $0.77, to $64.86 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.02%, or $0.7, to $68.26 O/R

