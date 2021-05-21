US Markets
AT

CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.08% to 19,527.30

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.08 percent to 19,527.30. Leading the index were Lightspeed POS Inc, up 6.1%, AcuityAds Holdings Inc​ up 4.9%, and Westport Fuel Systems Inc​, higher by 4.8%.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.08 percent to 19,527.30

* Leading the index were Lightspeed POS Inc <LSPD.TO​>, up 6.1%, AcuityAds Holdings Inc​ AT.TO, up 4.9%, and Westport Fuel Systems Inc​ WPRT.TO, higher by 4.8%.

* Lagging shares were Hudbay Minerals Inc​​ HBM.TO, down 3.4%, Real Matters Inc​ REAL.TO, down 3.2%, and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust​ DIR_u.TO, lower by 2.9%.

* On the TSX 102 issues rose and 121 fell as a 0.8-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 13 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 171.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO, Sun Life Financial Inc SLF.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.15 points, or 0.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.98 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 3.13%, or $1.94, to $63.88 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 2.49%, or $1.62, to $66.73 O/R

* The TSX is up 12% for the year.

This summary was machine generated May 21 at 21:23 GMT.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AT WPRT HBM REAL MFC SLF SU

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular