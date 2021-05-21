CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.08% to 19,527.30

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.08 percent to 19,527.30

* Leading the index were Lightspeed POS Inc <LSPD.TO​>, up 6.1%, AcuityAds Holdings Inc​ AT.TO, up 4.9%, and Westport Fuel Systems Inc​ WPRT.TO, higher by 4.8%.

* Lagging shares were Hudbay Minerals Inc​​ HBM.TO, down 3.4%, Real Matters Inc​ REAL.TO, down 3.2%, and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust​ DIR_u.TO, lower by 2.9%.

* On the TSX 102 issues rose and 121 fell as a 0.8-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 13 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 171.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO, Sun Life Financial Inc SLF.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.15 points, or 0.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.98 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 3.13%, or $1.94, to $63.88 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 2.49%, or $1.62, to $66.73 O/R

* The TSX is up 12% for the year.

This summary was machine generated May 21 at 21:23 GMT.

