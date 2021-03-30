CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.07% to 18,705.56

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.07 percent to 18,705.56

* Leading the index were Ballard Power Systems Inc <BLDP.TO​>, up 7.4%, Interfor Corp​ IFP.TO, up 6.9%, and Westport Fuel Systems Inc​ WPRT.TO, higher by 5.6%.

* Lagging shares were B2Gold Corp​​ BTO.TO, down 6.7%, New Gold Inc​ NGD.TO, down 6.4%, and NovaGold Resources Inc​ NG.TO, lower by 6.1%.

* On the TSX 124 issues rose and 105 fell as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 9 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 201.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bank Of Nova Scotia BNS.TO, Tc Energy Corp TRP.TO and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.50 points, or 0.4%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.58 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.9%, or $1.17, to $60.39 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.43%, or $0.93, to $64.05 O/R

* The TSX is up 7.3% for the year.

