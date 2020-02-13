CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.07% to 17,821.17

US Markets

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.07 percent to 17,821.17

* Leading the index were Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd WDO.TO, up 8.6%, Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, up 8.3%, and Real Matters Inc REAL.TO, higher by 4.7%.

* Lagging shares were iA Financial Corporation Inc IAG.TO, down 4.3%, Semafo Inc SMF.TO, down 4.0%, and Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.TO, lower by 3.8%.

* On the TSX 121 issues rose and 105 fell as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 30 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 255.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO and Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.69 points, or 0.5%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.17 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.82%, or $0.42, to $51.59 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.34% , or $0.75, to $56.54 O/R

* The TSX is up 4.4% for the year.

