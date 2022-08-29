CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls 0.05% to 19,863.73

* Lagging shares were TFI International Inc​​ TFII.TO, down 6.3%, Filo Mining Corp​ FIL.TO, down 5.5%, and Capstone Copper Corp​ CS.TO, lower by 4.9%.

* On the TSX 86 issues rose and 151 fell as a 0.6-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There was 1 new high and 11 new lows, with total volume of 152.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Great-west Lifeco Inc GWO.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Sun Life Financial Inc SLF.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 4.77 points, or 1.9%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.58 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 4.15%, or $3.87, to $96.93 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 3.9%, or $3.94, to $104.93 O/R

* The TSX is off 6.4% for the year.

