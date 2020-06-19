CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.04% to 15,474.20

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.04 percent to 15,474.20

* Leading the index were Centerra Gold Inc <CG.TO​>, up 9.5%, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund​ CHE_u.TO, up 9%, and Alamos Gold Inc​ AGI.TO, higher by 7.8%.

* Lagging shares were Bombardier Inc​​ BBDb.TO, down 5.1%, Gildan Activewear Inc​ GIL.TO, down 5.0%, and Vermilion Energy Inc​ VET.TO, lower by 4.2%.

* On the TSX 113 issues rose and 114 fell as a 1-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 6 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 944.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO and Blackberry Ltd BB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.50 points, or 0.6%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.09 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.52%, or $0.59, to $39.43 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.94%, or $0.39, to $41.9 O/R

* The TSX is off 9.3% for the year.

