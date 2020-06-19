US Markets
AGI

CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.04% to 15,474.20

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.04 percent to 15,474.20

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.04 percent to 15,474.20

* Leading the index were Centerra Gold Inc <CG.TO​>, up 9.5%, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund​ CHE_u.TO, up 9%, and Alamos Gold Inc​ AGI.TO, higher by 7.8%.

* Lagging shares were Bombardier Inc​​ BBDb.TO, down 5.1%, Gildan Activewear Inc​ GIL.TO, down 5.0%, and Vermilion Energy Inc​ VET.TO, lower by 4.2%.

* On the TSX 113 issues rose and 114 fell as a 1-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 6 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 944.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO and Blackberry Ltd BB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.50 points, or 0.6%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.09 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.52%, or $0.59, to $39.43 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.94%, or $0.39, to $41.9 O/R

* The TSX is off 9.3% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AGI GIL VET BTE BB

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular