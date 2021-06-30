CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.03% to 20,165.58
* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.03 percent to 20,165.58
* Leading the index were Mullen Group Ltd <MTL.TO>, up 8.4%, Sandstorm Gold Ltd SSL.TO, up 7.8%, and Cogeco Communications Inc CCA.TO, higher by 5.3%.
* Lagging shares were Altus Group Ltd AIF.TO, down 4.1%, Parex Resources Inc PXT.TO, down 2.7%, and Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAMa.TO, lower by 2.4%.
* On the TSX 126 issues rose and 101 fell as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 4 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 197.5 million shares.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-dominion Bank TD.TO, Tc Energy Corp TRP.TO and Enbridge Inc ENB.TO.
* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.50 points, or 1.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.94 points, or 0.2%.
* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.66%, or $0.48, to $73.46 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.49%, or $0.37, to $75.13 O/R
* The TSX is up 15.7% for the year.
This summary was machine generated June 30 at 21:03.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.