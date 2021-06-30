US Markets
CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.03% to 20,165.58

Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.03 percent to 20,165.58

* Leading the index were Mullen Group Ltd <MTL.TO​>, up 8.4%, Sandstorm Gold Ltd​ SSL.TO, up 7.8%, and Cogeco Communications Inc​ CCA.TO, higher by 5.3%.

* Lagging shares were Altus Group Ltd​​ AIF.TO, down 4.1%, Parex Resources Inc​ PXT.TO, down 2.7%, and Brookfield Asset Management Inc​ BAMa.TO, lower by 2.4%.

* On the TSX 126 issues rose and 101 fell as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 4 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 197.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-dominion Bank TD.TO, Tc Energy Corp TRP.TO and Enbridge Inc ENB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.50 points, or 1.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.94 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.66%, or $0.48, to $73.46 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.49%, or $0.37, to $75.13 O/R

* The TSX is up 15.7% for the year.

