CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.03% to 18,700.67

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.03 percent to 18,700.67

* Leading the index were Lithium Americas Corp <LAC.TO​>, up 11.7%, West Fraser Timber Co Ltd​ WFG.TO, up 8.2%, and Silvercrest Metals Inc​ SIL.TO, higher by 7.2%.

* Lagging shares were BlackBerry Ltd​​ BB.TO, down 10.5%, Russel Metals Inc​ RUS.TO, down 2.9%, and Rogers Communications Inc​ RCIb.TO, lower by 2.8%.

* On the TSX 113 issues rose and 115 fell as a 1-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 9 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 272.3 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-dominion Bank TD.TO, Bank Of Nova Scotia BNS.TO and Telus Corp T.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.88 points, or 0.7%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 3.58 points, or 1.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.85%, or $1.12, to $59.43 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.89%, or $0.57, to $63.57 O/R

* The TSX is up 7.3% for the year.

