CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.02% to 19,971.15

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.02 percent to 19,971.15

* Leading the index were BlackBerry Ltd <BB.TO​>, up 31.1%, Tilray Inc​ TLRY.TO, up 11.3%, and Village Farms International Inc​ VFF.TO, higher by 11%.

* Lagging shares were Westport Fuel Systems Inc​​ WPRT.TO, down 13.1%, Interfor Corp​ IFP.TO, down 5.5%, and Denison Mines Corp​ DML.TO, lower by 5.0%.

* On the TSX 116 issues rose and 113 fell as a 1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 29 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 251.3 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry Ltd BB.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.79 points, or 1.3%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.13 points, or 0.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.52%, or $1.03, to $68.75 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.44%, or $1.01, to $71.26 O/R

* The TSX is up 14.6% for the year.

This summary was machine generated June 2 at 21:08 GMT.

