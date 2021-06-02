US Markets
CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.02% to 19,971.15

Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.02 percent to 19,971.15. Leading the index were BlackBerry Ltd, up 31.1%, Tilray Inc, up 11.3%, and Village Farms International Inc, higher by 11%.

* Leading the index were BlackBerry Ltd <BB.TO​>, up 31.1%, Tilray Inc​ TLRY.TO, up 11.3%, and Village Farms International Inc​ VFF.TO, higher by 11%.

* Lagging shares were Westport Fuel Systems Inc​​ WPRT.TO, down 13.1%, Interfor Corp​ IFP.TO, down 5.5%, and Denison Mines Corp​ DML.TO, lower by 5.0%.

* On the TSX 116 issues rose and 113 fell as a 1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 29 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 251.3 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry Ltd BB.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.79 points, or 1.3%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.13 points, or 0.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.52%, or $1.03, to $68.75 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.44%, or $1.01, to $71.26 O/R

* The TSX is up 14.6% for the year.

This summary was machine generated June 2 at 21:08 GMT.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

