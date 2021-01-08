US Markets
CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.01% to 18,025.20

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.01 percent to 18,025.20

* Leading the index were BlackBerry Ltd <BB.TO​>, up 6.7%, Boralex Inc​ BLX.TO, up 5.8%, and Northland Power Inc​ NPI.TO, higher by 5.4%.

* Lagging shares were Lundin Gold Inc​​ LUG.TO, down 8.5%, Torex Gold Resources Inc​ TXG.TO, down 8.0%, and Silvercorp Metals Inc​ SVM.TO, lower by 7.7%.

* On the TSX 118 issues rose and 99 fell as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 18 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 191.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Yamana Gold Inc YRI.TO, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO and Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.24 points, or 1.2%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.04 points, or 0.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 3.36%, or $1.71, to $52.54 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 3.22%, or $1.75, to $56.13 O/R

* The TSX is up 3.4% for the year.

