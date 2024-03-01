News & Insights

US Markets
CNQ

CANADA STOCKS-TSX eyes upbeat start to March as oil, gold prices climb

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

March 01, 2024 — 07:56 am EST

Written by Purvi Agarwal for Reuters ->

March 1 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index gained on Friday tracking a rise in crude oil and gold prices, while gains were capped as investors took a breather after Thursday's rally on upbeat domestic quarterly results.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFcv1 were up 0.4% at 7:05 a.m. ET (12:05 GMT), while their Wall Street peers were subdued. .N

Energy shares .SPTTEN were poised to extend gains to a fifth session on a 1% rise in oil prices as markets awaited an OPEC+ decision on supply agreements for the second quarter. O/R

Gold prices hit a one-month high after data suggested easing U.S. price pressures, while copper prices slid. GOL/MET/L

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 0.6% on Thursday and 1.6% higher for the month, its fourth straight monthly gain, marking its longest monthly winning streak since 2021.

Favorable inflation data from the U.S. and domestic gross domestic product (GDP) data on Thursday revived some hopes of an interest cut by the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada in the early half of the year.

Earnings from Canadian Natural ResourcesCNQ.TO, TD Bank GroupTD.TO and Canadian Imperial Bank of CommerceCM.TO, which beat quarterly profit estimates also added to the rally on the TSX in the previous session.

Looking forward, a monthly reading of manufacturing activity is due in the United States and in Canada after the opening bell on Friday.

Meanwhile, Canadian Western Bank CWB.TOreported its first-quarter profit above analysts' estimates.

COMMODITIES AT 7:05 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $2,063.5; +0.4% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $79.51; +1.6% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $83.16; +1.5% O/R

(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

((Purvi.Agarwal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CNQ
TD
CM
CWB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.