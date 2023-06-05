News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX eyes tepid open on mixed commodity prices, BoC rate decision

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

June 05, 2023 — 07:26 am EDT

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

June 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index is set for a muted open on Monday, as higher oil outweighed weaker gold prices, while investors await the Bank of Canada's (BoC) rate-setting decision this week.

BoC is expected to keep its key interest rate on hold at 4.50% for the rest of this year, according to a Reuters poll of economists, who said the risk of one more rate hike was high. The decision is expected on Wednesday.

Bets among market participants for a 25-basis-point hike have gained over the past weeks after data showed a rebound in domestic inflation amid economic resilience.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.02% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Crude oil prices gained after top producer Saudi Arabia said it would cut output by a further 1 million barrels a day, starting July. O/R

Gold prices fell as a stronger U.S. dollar made the safe-haven asset more expensive for holders of other currencies. GOL/

Among company news, Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd WDO.TO said Anthea Bath would take over as the miner's CEO from July 1.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.8% higher on Friday, helped by financials and energy stocks. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 36 points, or 0.11%, at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 2.5 points, or 0.06%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 23.5 points, or 0.16%. .N

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,950.6; -0.5% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $73.06; +1.8% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $77.41; +1.7% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

May S&P Global Composite PMI due at 9:45 a.m. ET

May ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI due at 10:00 a.m. ET

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1 = 1.3440 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

