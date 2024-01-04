News & Insights

US Markets
T

CANADA STOCKS-TSX eyes subdued open as investors assess rate cut prospects

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

January 04, 2024 — 07:34 am EST

Written by Amruta Khandekar and Purvi Agarwal for Reuters ->

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were subdued on Thursday following a downbeat start to the year as investors awaited further cues on the timing of U.S. rate cuts, though rising crude prices limited declines.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFcv1 were down 0.1% at 7:09 a.m. ET (12:09 GMT).

Wall Street futures were mixed in the run-up to more U.S. employment data that could offer further clarity on the interest rate path. Minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting released on Wednesday did not provide any direct indicators about the timing of p possible rate cuts. .N

Stock markets across the world have come under pressure in the first few sessions of the new year. Caution around Fed rate cut prospects and heightened tensions in the Middle East have weighed on investor sentiment.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE pulled further away from a 19-month high in the previous session due to a decline in mining stocks.

On Thursday, energy shares were in focus as oil prices extended gains from the prior session on concerns over supply disruptions in the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war. O/R

Gold prices jumped from a two-week low as a pullback in the dollar lifted demand. GOL/MET/L

On the companies front, brokerage J.P.Morgan downgraded telecom firm Telus T.TO to "neutral" from "underweight."

Canadian energy, power and mining companies are expected to lead a rebound in dealmaking this year, helped by lower interest rates. Money market participants are betting on 70% odds of a rate cut by the Bank of Canada as soon as April.

COMMODITIES AT 7:09 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $2,052.3; +0.5% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $73.53; +1.1% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $78.95; +0.9% O/R

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

T
NDX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.