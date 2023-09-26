CANADA STOCKS-TSX eyes lower open as commodity prices fall, rate woes remain

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Futures linked to Canada's main stock index declined on Tuesday as commodity prices slipped over demand concerns from top consumer China and fears that interest rates will not fall any time soon.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.4% at 7:35 a.m. ET (1135 GMT).

Shares of energy and material stocks are expected to take a hit after most metals and oil prices fell tracking a rising dollar and higher-for-longer interest rate expectations. GOL/MET/LO/R

Copper prices were also hurt by growing concerns over China's property sector along with a week-long holiday in China starting on Sept. 29.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Monday that given the surprising resilience of the U.S. economy, the Fed probably needs to raise borrowing rates further and keep them high for some time to bring inflation to 2%.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended Monday up 20.64 points, or 0.1%, higher at 19,800.61, its first gain after five straight days of declines as energy shares rallied. .TO

U.S. stock index futures declined on Tuesday, with the likelihood of a partial shutdown of the U.S. government by Sunday added to investor anxiety of rigid rates. .N

In corporate news, Air Canada AC.TO on Monday signed an agreement with U.S. planemaker Boeing BA.N to buy 18 widebody 787 Dreamliner jets.

