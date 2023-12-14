CANADA STOCKS- TSX eyes higher open on Fed rate cut hopes

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Futures tied to Canada's main stock index gained on Thursday as risk-on sentiment dominated the market a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated that its historic policy tightening run is nearing its end and rate cuts may start next year.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.6% at 7:13 a.m. ET (1213 GMT), mirroring gains in their U.S. counterparts. .N

The Fed left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and U.S. central bank chief Jerome Powell said the historic tightening of monetary policy is likely over as inflation falls faster than expected and with a discussion of cuts in borrowing costs coming "into view."

17 of 19 Fed policymakers seeing rates lower by the end of 2024, and none seeing them higher.

Joining in on the cheer, most base metals and gold prices rallied, while crude oil prices advanced on a bigger-than-expected weekly withdrawal from U.S. crude storage and a weaker dollar. GOL/MET/LO/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended at its highest level in three months on Wednesday, with real estate and the utilities leading gains.

Among individual stocks to look out for, exchange operator TMX GroupX.TO said it had acquired an around 78% stake in U.S. data analytics company VettaFi Holdings for $848 million (C$1.14 billion).

Pembina PipelinePPL.TO said it would buy Enbridge's ENB.TO interests in the Alliance Pipeline, Aux Sable and NRGreen joint ventures for C$3.1 billion ($2.30 billion).

Canadian Natural ResourcesCNQ.TOexpects production to increase in 2024, while Cenovus EnergyCVE.TO forecast higher capital expenditure in 2024.

COMMODITIES AT 7:13 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $2,040.7; +2.7% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $70.67; +1.7% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $75.57; +1.8% O/R

($1= C$1.3446)

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru;Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.