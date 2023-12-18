CANADA STOCKS-TSX eyes higher open on commodities boost; data on tap

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Futures tied to Canada's resources-heavy main stock index gained on Monday, tracking higher gold and oil prices, while investors braced for a barrage of global economic data, including domestic consumer prices data due during the week.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.6% at 7:00 a.m. ET (1200 GMT), while their U.S. counterparts also rose. .N

Investors will focus on domestic consumer prices data due on Tuesday, with headline inflation expected to come in at 2.9% year-on-year in November against last month's reading of 3.1%.

Canada's October Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers, producer prices and retail sales are scheduled for the week and will be on the market's radar.

In the United States, December consumer confidence, a final estimate of third-quarter GDP and November Personal Consumption Expenditure index (PCE) are due throughout the week.

Meanwhile, yield on the benchmark Canadian 10-year bond CA10YT=RR was largely flat, while yields across U.S. government bonds eased.

On the commodities front, gold prices climbed on a softer dollar, while prices of most base metals were under pressure. Crude oil prices were also on the rise. O/RGOL/MET/L

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended the previous session lower after the Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem made it clear that interest rates were not coming down soon.

Despite Friday's weakness, the benchmark Canadian index posted a near 1% weekly gain as sentiment got a lift last week after the U.S. central bank signaled that it could consider cutting borrowing costs next year.

Among individual stocks to look out for, brokerage J.P. Morgan upgraded software firm Lightspeed Commerce LSPD.TO to "neutral" from "underweight".

