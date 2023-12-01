CANADA STOCKS-TSX eyes higher open as most metal prices rise

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's resources-heavy main stock index were marginally higher on Friday, as upbeat Chinese data boosted base metals and a softer dollar held up gold prices while investors parsed through more bank earnings.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 7:01 a.m. ET (1201 GMT), while their Wall Street counterparts were subdued. .N

Copper prices rose to a three-month high due to better-than-expected data from top consumer China, tighter supply, a decline in exchange inventories and a softer dollar. MET/L

A slipping greenback also gave a leg up to gold prices while oil prices were largely steady. GOL/O/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended higher in the previous session, posting its biggest monthly advance in three years in November.

For the week, the benchmark index eyes modest gains with the materials sector .GSPTTMT set to be the best performing while consumer staples .GSPTTCS is on track to be the worst.

Domestic November jobs data is scheduled to be released before the markets open, while a November reading of the S&P Global Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) is due at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Also on the investor radar are any comments about interest rates from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who is due to speak at two separate events later in the day.

Among individual stocks, Bank of MontrealBMO.TO reported a fall in its fourth-quarter profit, while National Bank of CanadaNA.TO reported a higher quarterly profit.

First Quantum MineralsFM.TO said it would suspend its current-year production outlook for the Cobre mine in Panama and has initiated international arbitration over a contested contract with the country's government.

COMMODITIES AT 7:01 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $2,047.6; flat GOL/

US crude CLc1: $76.21; +0.3% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $81.07; +0.3% O/R

($1= C$1.3519)

